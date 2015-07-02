 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Highlanders rest Aaron Smith and Ben Smith for Reds clash

share

Source:

NZN

The Highlanders have rested All Backs stars Aaron Smith and Ben Smith for the final round home Super Rugby match against the Queensland Reds.

Highlanders Aaron Smith, Elliot Dixon, Malakai Fekitoa

Source: Photosport

However, eight-Test flanker Liam Squire returns from injury to boost the Highlanders (10-4), who are fourth in the New Zealand conference and set to meet either South Africa's high-flying Lions or competition-leading countrymen the Crusaders in the quarter-finals.

Star halfback Aaron Smith is rested after playing a big role in the All Blacks' drawn Test series with the British and Irish Lions while influential fullback Smith has been given another week off before returning from concussion issues.

The Reds (4-10) will be out to make the most of a last chance to impress Wallabies coach Michael Cheika ahead of the Rugby Championship.

They face a Highlanders team which includes recent All Blacks squad members in winger Waisake Naholo, centre Malakai Fekitoa and hooker Liam Coltman.

It has a similar feel to the team which thrilled when beating the British and Irish Lions 23-22 in the June break.

Coach Tony Brown says the team is looking forward to a strong performance in what could be their last home game.

Highlanders: Richard Buckman, Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Rob Thompson, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington, Luke Whitelock (co-captain), James Lentjes, Liam Squire, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Ash Dixon (co-captain), Aki Seiuli, Guy Millar, Gareth Evans, Dan Pryor, Josh Renton, Marty Banks, Patelesio Tomkinson.

Related

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
The people of Christchurch braved near freezing conditions to welcome the Auld Mug.

'It's just unreal' – Peter Burling praises hardy Cantabrians for turning out for America's Cup parade in chilly conditions

00:51
2
Bauer was struck by France's Nacer Bouhanni in this morning’s ride.

Ouch! Kiwi cyclist Jack Bauer punched by former boxer, now cyclist, during heated Tour de France stage

00:30
3
The Kiwi heavyweight and Hughie Fury's cousin are on good terms ahead of the September bout.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury hug it out ahead of September's Hughie Fury bout

00:30
4
Both fighters held their ground as Mayweather made his way to the stage.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor stare each other down in Los Angeles

5

'Izzy is probably the best in the world' - Wallabies' Bernard Foley backs Folau against All Blacks

00:35
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

A vehicle which crashed in snowy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Burke's Pass

LIVE: NZTA warns motorists to be prepared, check routes as winter storm brings snow, halts ferries with 7m swells

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.


03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ