Highlanders to play Rebels in Sydney after Victoria travel ban extended

The Highlanders' Super Rugby Trans-Tasman match against the Rebels has been moved from Queenstown to Sydney due to the extension of a travel pause between Victoria and New Zealand triggered by a Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

Highlanders crowd wave their flags in support of the team at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Source: Getty

The Highlanders had been scheduled to play the Rebels on Sunday afternoon in Queenstown, but will now travel to Australia on Saturday to play their round three match at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

The Melbourne-based Rebels had moved to Sydney on Wednesday in the hope of flying to New Zealand on Saturday, but due to the worsening outbreak in Victoria and the New Zealand Government’s extension of a travel pause, are stranded in Australia.

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark said the club were disappointed for the people of Queenstown, fans, and the wider region, but grateful that the match could still go ahead.

“Our players and coaches were really looking forward to heading to Queenstown for what would have been a fantastic day and we share the disappointment of our fans that we won’t be able to make it this season.

“Fortunately, the Rebels were able to move out of Melbourne and relocate to Sydney on Wednesday and we’re pleased to be able to play the match and chase the competition points,” Clark said.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager of Professional Rugby and High Performance Chris Lendrum said the health and safety of players and fans remained the number one priority for all parties.

“We are pleased to be able to keep the competition going, but are working closely with Sanzaar, Rugby Australia and the Rebels to ensure all measures are in place to keep the Highlanders players, coaches, and management safe.”