Highlanders oversight sees All Blacks miss three days of self-isolation

John McKenzie, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

All Black Aaron Smith has not been self-isolating, despite recommendations from Prime Minister Jacinda Adern.

Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport

The Highlanders halfback played in his side's match against the Bulls on March 8 (NZ time) before returning to New Zealand on March 9.

That was six days before Adern imposed a strict 14-day self-isolation period for anyone arriving from overseas, but that advice was changed on Wednesday to say that anyone who had travelled overseas in the 14 days prior to March 15, should also self-isolate.

Both the Crusaders and Chiefs, who initially arrived back in the country a day before March 15, listened to Adern’s advice, enforcing all travelling players and management to self-isolate.

Smith, though, has been seen on social media training in his gym, along with training at the Highlanders facility.

When asked about Smith, Highlander CEO Roger Clark said both he and Liam Coltman, who returned on March 9, were in good health and self-isolation was an oversight they’d missed.

Clark saying Coltman had been alone with family in Hawea, while Smith had been out training in public.

Clark said the stressful situation of organising 36 other players in to self-isolation had contributed to his side missing both Smith and Coltman’s isolation period.

He says they will now impose both Smith and Coltman to self-isolate for the remainder of their 14-day period and will seek medical advice as to which day it officially ends.

No players were showing any symptoms.

John McKenzie
