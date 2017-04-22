 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Highlanders name trio of All Blacks for Lions clash

share

Source:

NZN

All Blacks Liam Coltman, Lima Sopoaga and Waisake Naholo will have an early chance to impress against the British and Irish Lions after being named in the Highlanders team for Tuesday's match in Dunedin.

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 24th February 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders makes a break against the Chiefs.

Source: Photosport

However, the Highlanders will be without halfback Aaron Smith and fullback Ben Smith, as well as five other players on duty with New Zealand Maori.

The forwards are virtually unchanged from the starting pack beaten 25-22 by the Crusaders last week, with only Jackson Hemopo and Dillon Hunt added.

In the backs, Teihorangi Walden gets a rare start with Richard Buckman shifting to fullback due to the unavailability of regular fullbacks Ben Smith and Matt Faddes.

Sopoaga will play at first-five, shifting Marty Banks to the bench and Kayne Hammington will make his second start of the season at halfback.

On the bench a Highlanders debut looms for lock Josh Dickson and an opportunity for local boy Josh Renton to play at halfback in front of his home crowd.

Highlanders: Richard Buckman, Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington, Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Jackson Hemopo, Alex Ainley, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Josh Dickson, James Lentjes, Josh Renton, Marty Banks, Patrick Osborne.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

00:30
2
The Auckland crowd roared for their own at this afternoon's UFC Fight Night after Ross Pearson hit the canvas from The Hangman's knee.

Watch: KNOCKOUT! Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker's deadly knee sends opponent's mouthguard flying and puts him to sleep

00:30
3
The first-five put Denny Solomona away to seal the 38-34 win over Argentina.

Video: Blues star Piers Francis sets up match-winning try on England debut

00:30
4
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

Team New Zealand take 2-1 lead into tomorrow after Artemis' skipper ends up overboard

00:30
5
He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

00:17
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

Mark Hunt secured a TKO win at UFC Fight Night Auckland over Derrick Lewis in the fourth round.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ