Highlanders make one change to starting side as they attempt to deny Crusaders Super Rugby Aotearoa title

The Highlanders have made one change to their starting side as they attempt to deny the Crusaders a Super Rugby Aotearoa title-clinching win in Christchurch this Sunday.

Jona Nareki came off the bench against the Blues last weekend. Source: Photosport

Jona Nareki replaces Scott Gregory on the left wing for the match.

A Crusaders’ victory would be enough for them to clinch the Super Rugby Aotearoa title in the penultimate weekend of the competition.

The Highlanders are coming off a loss to the Blues at home last weekend, with both of their victories in the competition so far coming against the winless Chiefs.

“I didn’t feel we did ourselves justice last week as we allowed the Blues to dominate us early and rack up some points. We were better in the back half, but it was too late,” coach Aaron Mauger said.

“Playing the Crusaders, we know we will have to be tuned in from the very start but it’s another great opportunity for our guys to prove themselves against the competition leaders.”

Daniel Lienert-Brown returns on the bench along with Teariki Ben-Nicholas and Ngatungane Punivai.

Highlanders: 1. Ayden Johnstone, 2. Ash Dixon (cc), 3. Jeff Thwaites, 4. Pari Pari Parkinson, 5. Jack Whetton, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Dillon Hunt, 8. Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, 9. Aaron Smith (cc), 10. Josh Ioane, 11. Jona Nareki, 12. Patelesio Tomkinson, 13. Michael Collins, 14. Josh McKay, 15. Mitch Hunt