Highlanders loss to Sharks stopped briefly after streaker bolts onto Dunedin pitch

The Highlanders have suffered a tough loss to the Sharks to open their 2020 season with a streaker that appeared midway through the game likely the only thing the Otago team were smiling about.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Highlanders were humbled 42-20 in Dunedin this evening after falling behind 27-3 at halftime.

That deficit at the midway point could've been a lot less but the Sharks managed to score three times in the final 10 minutes of the opening 40 to give themselves both momentum and a substantial lead.

Shortly after the break, the two sides packed down for a scrum 10 metres inside the Sharks' half when a man made his way onto the Forsyth Barr Stadium pitch and proceeded to undress.

The man quickly became nude and left players and referee Angus Gardner bemused as they laughed off the awkward situation.

One player asked Gardner why he didn't tackle the streaker to which the official simply said, "no chance, I think I'd come off second best".

Scenes didn't get much prettier for the Dunedin crowd, with the Highlanders silenced every time they attempted a comeback in the second half.