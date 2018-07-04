Highlanders looking to redeem themselves against Crusaders after Suva shocker - 'It's a great challenge'

Ben Smith says last week's loss in Suva is behind the Highlanders as they look to a "great challenge" against the Crusaders.

The Southerners were put to the sword by a clinical Chiefs outfit in Fiji last week, losing 45-22 after a nightmarish first half saw them concede six unanswered tries.

However Smith says the team, which hasn't been changed too much for Friday's contest at "Wyatt Crockett Stadium", isn't beating themselves too much.

"We were disappointed but we've got another chance this Friday," Smith said.

"I think the good thing is when you get a performance that we weren't proud of, it's the chance to actually as a team go back out there with most of the guys still involved to be able to put out a better performance."

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger hasn't tinkered with his line-up heavily for the game, although the biggest could be in the loose forwards with Liam Squire bracketed to start if he's cleared by medical staff.

Squire has spent most of the Super Rugby season overcoming injuries with the most recent inflicted on his shoulder while playing for the All Blacks in the recent French series last month.

His name has been put alongside Elliot Dixon's for the game.

Elsewhere, Mauger has opted to start utility Richard Buckman on the left wing, replacing Tevita Li - a change he has used before against the Crusaders.

The other change to the starting unit comes in the front row with Liam Coltman named at hooker over co-captain Ash Dixon.

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-captain), Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Tei Walden, Richard Buckman, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, James Lentjes, Elliot Dixon/Liam Squire, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.