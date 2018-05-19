 

Highlanders looking to exact revenge on Waratahs after humbling loss earlier this year

Keeping a full contingent on the park will be the first step for the Highlanders if they are to wipe the painful memories of their last Super Rugby trip to Sydney.

Tevita Nabura gets a red card against the Waratahs

Tevita Nabura gets a red card against the Waratahs

Source: Photosport

Halting big NSW Waratahs ball runners is seen as another fundamental in Saturday's quarter-final.

The Dunedin-based side were humbled 41-12 in round 14 two months ago, a momentous result which ended a 40-match winless streak for Australian franchises against Kiwi teams.

It is best remembered for the red card shown to Highlanders winger Tavita Nabura in the opening quarter.

His kung fu-style kick to the face of opposite Cam Clarke when claiming a high ball handed the Waratahs a virtual free pass, exacerbated when halfback Aaron Smith was shown a yellow card soon afterwards.

However, Highlanders assistant coach Clarke Dermody said the danger signs had become obvious prior to their numerical disadvantage.

"We played a lot of that game down on men, which is not ideal, but even in that first 15 minutes the Waratahs were playing awesome," Dermody told AAP.

"They were creating heaps of momentum with their big runners so I guess that's probably the bit of that game which we've been reviewing - how to stop that.

"I'm predicting they'll probably do that again."

Big outside backs Taqele Naiyaravoro and Israel Folau both bagged doubles while Curtis Rona also ran amok, ending the Waratahs' four-match losing trot to the Highlanders.

The Kiwis are close to full strength and refreshed after welcoming back two influential All Blacks, Ben Smith and Aaron Smith.

There are six starting changes from the makeshift side which finished the regular season with a 43-37 home win over the Melbourne Rebels.

Key figures who have endured a heavy workload were rested to prepare them for the Australian conference champions.

Veteran fullback and co-captain Ben Smith is a leading light in their counter- attacking style while halfback Aaron Smith dictates the speed of their game and is a lethal tactical kicker.

Also back is outside centre Rob Thompson, one of their big improvers this season, along with regular first-choice forwards Luke Whitelock, Tom Franklin and Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Dermody believes his returning players have benefited from a break.

"You can tell straight away. Monday morning when those boys came back in they had a spring in their step and were ready to go," he said.

"Partly because it's knockout rugby but partly because they had that whole week off."

