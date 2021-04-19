Highlanders launch inquiry after barrier collapses, fans injured during Dunedin match

The Highlanders have launched an investigation after an incident in the stands at Friday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa match in Dunedin saw multiple fans taken to the hospital with injuries.

Several Highlanders fans were taken to Dunedin Hospital from the match against the Blues after the barrier at a promotional KFC stand gave way, resulting in some fans falling over a metre to land on Forsyth Barr Stadium’s concrete below.

The incident happened just after Jona Nareki’s second half try in the 35-29 win and saw three fans suffer minor injuries.