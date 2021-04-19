TODAY |

Highlanders launch inquiry after barrier collapses, fans injured during Dunedin match

Source:  1 NEWS

The Highlanders have launched an investigation after an incident in the stands at Friday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa match in Dunedin saw multiple fans taken to the hospital with injuries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three people were hospitalised after the incident at the Highlanders v Blues Super Rugby Aotearoa match. Source: SKY

Several Highlanders fans were taken to Dunedin Hospital from the match against the Blues after the barrier at a promotional KFC stand gave way, resulting in some fans falling over a metre to land on Forsyth Barr Stadium’s concrete below.

The incident happened just after Jona Nareki’s second half try in the 35-29 win and saw three fans suffer minor injuries.

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark said in a statement the club would be launching an inquiry into the incident to determine the facts and ensure it didn’t happen again.

Rugby
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Highlanders launch inquiry after barrier collapses, fans injured during Dunedin match
2
Scott Dixon opens IndyCar title defence with podium finish in Alabama
3
Top European football clubs cause chaos with plans to leave Champions League, form new competition
4
Iain Gallaway remembered as the 'Voice of Carisbrook' after death, aged 98
5
Rabbitohs' Latrell Mitchell to face NRL judiciary over three separate charges from Tigers match
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Blacks prop Alex Hodgman sees red after nasty head shot in Blues' loss to Highlanders
01:45

Mitchell Drummond on track to become Crusaders youngest centurion

Damian McKenzie shifted to ten for Chiefs clash against Crusaders

Crusaders welcome inclusion of Pacific franchises to Super Rugby