Highlanders hardman Elliot Dixon latest All Black to confirm NZ departure after signing deal with Japanese club

All Blacks and Highlanders flanker Elliot Dixon has signed a deal with the Japanese club Ricoh Black Rams, a move that is likely to rule him out of future international selection.

Elliot Dixon of the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old will join the Japanese outfit following the conclusion of the current Super Rugby campaign.

Dixon has earned three caps for New Zealand but has fallen down the pecking order, with the likes of Liam Squire and Vaea Fifita overtaking the back-rower.

The club announced the signing of Dixon along with Crusaders back Tim Bateman, Waratahs back Bryce Hegarty and Maori All Black and Waikato second rower Jacob Skeen.

The Black Rams are coached by Australian Matt Cockbain and New Zealander Liam Barry.