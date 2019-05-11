Highlanders game against Jaguares behind closed doors cancelled, teams share points

This morning's Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Jaguares has been cancelled due to the ongoing concerns towards the coronavirus outbreak.

Jaguares and Highlanders players go to ground. Source: Photosport

The Highlanders were scheduled to play the Jaguares in Beunos Aires this morning as the final game of round seven before the competition was suspended with the game being played behind closed doors, but SANZAAR have since decided to cancel the game all together.

"The decision comes following concerns in response to the uncertainty created by the Highlanders players and management having to enter self-isolaion upon return to New Zealand following the New Zealand government's recently announced travel restrictions," SANZAAR said.

The governing body added the decision was to allow the Highlanders to return to New Zealand before the self-isolation restrictions kick in at midnight Sunday NZT.

"As per tournament rules, the decision to cancel a match is by the SANZAAR Executive Committee following consultation. Ultimately, the decision is made to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, but to also maintain the integrity of the sport."

Under official tournament policies, the game is officially declared a draw meaning both sides will receive two competition points in the overall standings.

SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said the decision wasn't made lightly.