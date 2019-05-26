TODAY |

Highlanders fullback Matt Faddes yellow-carded for dangerous flip tackle in loss to Stormers

The Highlanders' playoff hopes have taken a serious dent in Cape Town this morning after losing 34-22 to the Stormers.

The Highlanders' discipline was their biggest issue in the first half, denying them of getting any real footing in the match.

Matters got worse in the 28th minute when fullback Matt Faddes was yellow-carded for a dangerous flip tackle on Springbok Damian de Allende.

The Stormers used the numbers advantage to score their second try of the match and head to the sheds with a 17-3 lead.

The teams traded tries throughout the second half but it wasn't enough for the Highlanders to get back into the contest against their hosts.

The loss leaves the Highlanders third in the New Zealand conference, two points ahead of the Chiefs and three ahead of the Blues - although the Auckland franchise has a game in-hand.

It also leaves them outside of a playoff spot, one point behind the eighth-placed Lions but once again, the South African franchise has a game in-hand.

The Highlanders have a bye next week before they make their final push for the playoffs with home games against the Bulls and Waratahs.

    Faddes was sent to the bin for his wrestling-like move on Damian de Allende in the 34-22 loss. Source: SKY
