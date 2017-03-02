 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Highlanders focused on defence heading into quarter-final clash with Waratahs

share

Source:

AAP

The Highlanders want their old turnover skills back if they are to avoid being swamped by the Waratahs in their Super Rugby quarter-final.

Richard Buckman, NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders Semi Final. Sport Rugby Union Super Rugby Domestic Provincial. Allianz Stadium SFS. 27 June 2015. Photo by Paul Seiser/SPA Images

Highlanders back Richard Buckman.

Source: Photosport

A classic attack versus counter-attack battle looms in Sydney on Saturday, with the visitors acknowledging they could face a long night at the office if they don't tidy up their defence.

The Kiwi side has conceded 127 points in their last three games.

Heavy losses to the Chiefs and Crusaders after the June international break were followed by last week's thrilling 43-37 defeat of the Melbourne Rebels.

The same leaks will be pounced on by a Waratahs side whose 557 points scored leads Super Rugby in 2018.

Outside backs Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Curis Rona are all among the top 10 players for clean breaks.

On the flip side, the Highlanders have made - and missed - considerably more tackles than any team, often happy to kick away possession and rely on counter- attacking strike off turnovers.

Highlanders assistant coach Clarke Dermody noted the turnovers have dried up in recent weeks.

"Teams have been able to hold that ball and we haven't been able to get it back as fast as we would like," he told AAP.

"Potentially later in games, tiredness can then have an effect especially against the calibre of teams we've come up against. They're either teams in the play-offs or trying to get there and attacks have sharpened right up."

Highlanders forwards Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt and Tom Franklin are the three most prolific tacklers in Super Rugby this season.

All three were rested from the starting side against the Rebels and will be refreshed for Sydney, along with key All Blacks backs Ben and Aaron Smith.

Dermody says a vast improvement is needed against a Waratahs team who overwhelmed them 41-12 two months ago in the match which broke Australia's long winless drought in trans- Tasman matches.

"The Waratahs are by far the best team in Australia," Dermody said.

"They've got attacking threats all over. The good thing is we understand what we're coming up against."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:21
1
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

2
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 13: Sam Warburton of the Lions charges towards Siate Tokolahi #3 and Luke Whitelock #8 of the Highlanders during the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour match between the Highlanders and the British & Irish Lions at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on June 13, 2017 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Wales and Lions skipper Sam Warburton retires due to health reasons

3
Richard Buckman, NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders Semi Final. Sport Rugby Union Super Rugby Domestic Provincial. Allianz Stadium SFS. 27 June 2015. Photo by Paul Seiser/SPA Images

Highlanders focused on defence heading into quarter-final clash with Waratahs

00:29
4
Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller let Joshua know what he thought about his upcoming fight.

Watch: Heavyweight contender crashes Anthony Joshua's promotion, gets into heated stare-down after trading insults

00:17
5
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney soars through the air as she smashes NZ record, wins Germany event

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:38
The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.