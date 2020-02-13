TODAY |

Highlanders finish preseason on a high with big comeback win over Hurricanes

Source: 

The Highlanders will head into round one of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa season on a winning note.

Shannon Frizell. Source: Photosport

Having trailed 12-5 at the break, the Southerners scored 30 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 35-12 over the Hurricanes in Alexandra on Friday night.

Returning flanker James Lentjes scored two tries for the Highlanders, with Shannon Frizell, Ngantungane Punivai and Connor Garden-Bachop also dotting down.

All Blacks duo Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape were the try-scorers for the visitors in the match played over four 20-minute quarters.

The Highlanders hosted the Crusaders in the opening match of Super Rugby Aotearoa next Friday, with the Hurricanes set to host the Blues the following night.

rnz.co.nz

Rugby
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:59
Overnight millionaire Kyle Jamieson becomes most expensive Kiwi cricketer ever after IPL bidding war
2
Kyle Jamieson downplays millionaire status after jaw-dropping IPL auction
3
Scott Robertson gives cheeky reaction to Kyle Jamieson's big payday
4
'I'm done' - Serena Williams breaks down in tears following Australian Open exit
5
Former Black Caps warn Kyle Jamieson of IPL pressures after massive pay day
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:26

Chiefs to host Crusaders and Blues in pre-season clash after Auckland franchise thrown into lockdown turmoil

Brad Thorn drops Reds' star recruit Suliasi Vunivalu from debut game over altercation
01:39

Blues CEO explains why 'festival' at Eden Park with Crusaders was cancelled
01:56

Super Rugby Aotearoa could extend if trans-Tasman comp falters, Blues boss says