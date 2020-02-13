Highlanders finish preseason on a high with big comeback win over Hurricanes

The Highlanders will head into round one of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa season on a winning note.

Shannon Frizell. Source: Photosport

Having trailed 12-5 at the break, the Southerners scored 30 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 35-12 over the Hurricanes in Alexandra on Friday night.

Returning flanker James Lentjes scored two tries for the Highlanders, with Shannon Frizell, Ngantungane Punivai and Connor Garden-Bachop also dotting down.

All Blacks duo Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape were the try-scorers for the visitors in the match played over four 20-minute quarters.