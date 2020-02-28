Highlanders fear captain Lentjes out for season after horrific leg break

The Highlanders are fearful that captain James Lentjes could be sidelined for the rest of the 2020 season, having broken his leg in last night's 28-22 defeat to the Rebels in Dunedin.

Lentjes, 29, was taken from the field in a stretcher in last night's loss at Forsyth Barr Stadium, left in immense pain after being cleaned out of a ruck.

The loose forward's injury saw his left ankle and foot visibly bent out of place, taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Speaking to media after the loss, coach Aaron Mauger conceded that the Highlanders could be without Lentjes for the rest of their campaign.

"Jimmy's [leg is] broken so I imagine it will be a season [ending injury]," Mauger said.

"They took him off to hospital. They had him here for about 15 minutes just trying to settle him and then off to hospital.

"He's had some pretty bad luck over the years with injuries. The lads are devastated for him."