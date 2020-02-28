TODAY |

Highlanders fear captain Lentjes out for season after horrific leg break

Source:  1 NEWS

The Highlanders are fearful that captain James Lentjes could be sidelined for the rest of the 2020 season, having broken his leg in last night's 28-22 defeat to the Rebels in Dunedin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lentjes was stretchered off in the first half of the Super Rugby clash with the Rebels. Source: SKY

Lentjes, 29, was taken from the field in a stretcher in last night's loss at Forsyth Barr Stadium, left in immense pain after being cleaned out of a ruck.

The loose forward's injury saw his left ankle and foot visibly bent out of place, taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Speaking to media after the loss, coach Aaron Mauger conceded that the Highlanders could be without Lentjes for the rest of their campaign.

"Jimmy's [leg is] broken so I imagine it will be a season [ending injury]," Mauger said.

"They took him off to hospital. They had him here for about 15 minutes just trying to settle him and then off to hospital.

"He's had some pretty bad luck over the years with injuries. The lads are devastated for him."

The loss of Lentjes will only add to the Highlanders' struggles, currently bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference with one win from their opening four matches.

Rugby
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kiwi teen claims gold medal at Track Cycling World Championships
2
Dan Hooker moves up in UFC rankings, gets called out by former champion after winning Auckland bout
3
Graphic warning: Highlanders captain James Lentjes suffers horror leg injury during loss to Rebels
4
Steven Adams produces thunderous dunk, delightful lob as OKC beat Kings
5
Knights offer Kalyn Ponga $4.7m and chance to play for All Blacks at RWC in new deal - report
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:54

'The King of Porirua' - TJ Perenara inspiring youth of his hometown with morning sports academy
02:26

Māori All Blacks coach looking to soak up Warren Gatland's expertise during Chiefs coaching stint

NZ Rugby review finds opportunities to grow revenue between $20 and $30 million a year

Coronavirus sees Crusaders match against Sunwolves moved from Japan to Brisbane