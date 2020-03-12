Highlanders to face Jaguares behind closed doors in Buenos Aires

The Highlanders' upcoming game against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires will be the first Super Rugby game to be played behind closed doors with the Argentinian club confirming the extra measures being taken due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jaguares and Highlanders players go to ground. Source: Photosport

The Jaguares said in a statement this morning this Sunday's game against the Highlanders will be a "closed door" event, meaning the stadium will be empty when the two teams take the field.

"In view of the coronavirus spread in Argentina, we inform that the match between the Jaguares and Highlanders will be held as a closed-door event at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in accordance with the measure taken by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires which includes all mass events.

"We assume our responsibility as organisers in the face of a public health issue that is threatening society as a whole."

Sunday's game will be the first game held without any fans in this year's Super Rugby competition after the Sunwolves had two of their games in Tokyo rescheduled to outside Japan.

The Highlanders are travelling to Argentina after suffering a 38-13 loss to the Bulls in South Africa.

To make matters more difficult, they're travelling without two of their All Blacks with Aaron Smith and Liam Coltman both sent home as part of the mandatory rest programme.