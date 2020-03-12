TODAY |

Highlanders to face Jaguares behind closed doors in Buenos Aires

Source:  1 NEWS

The Highlanders' upcoming game against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires will be the first Super Rugby game to be played behind closed doors with the Argentinian club confirming the extra measures being taken due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jaguares and Highlanders players go to ground. Source: Photosport

The Jaguares said in a statement this morning this Sunday's game against the Highlanders will be a "closed door" event, meaning the stadium will be empty when the two teams take the field.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The huge news was announced by President Donald Trump today. Source: Seven Sharp

"In view of the coronavirus spread in Argentina, we inform that the match between the Jaguares and Highlanders will be held as a closed-door event at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in accordance with the measure taken by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires which includes all mass events.

"We assume our responsibility as organisers in the face of a public health issue that is threatening society as a whole."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gobert has tested positive for the virus, leading to the NBA suspending the rest of its season. Source: New Culture

Sunday's game will be the first game held without any fans in this year's Super Rugby competition after the Sunwolves had two of their games in Tokyo rescheduled to outside Japan.

The Highlanders are travelling to Argentina after suffering a 38-13 loss to the Bulls in South Africa.

To make matters more difficult, they're travelling without two of their All Blacks with Aaron Smith and Liam Coltman both sent home as part of the mandatory rest programme.

Sunday's game kicks off at 12pm NZT.

Rugby
Highlanders
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
A coronavirus joke gone wrong: How Rudy Gobert became NBA's patient zero
2
All Blacks greats butt heads over Joe Marler groin-grabbing incident
3
Jazz star Rudy Gobert joked about coronavirus by touching microphones, days before testing positive
4
England prop Joe Marler slapped with 10-week ban for grabbing rival's genitals
5
NRL boss warns of 'significant sanctions' if schoolgirl scandal allegations against Bulldogs duo prove to be true
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:40

Sweeping travel bans, market chaos as coronavirus pandemic continues to spread

A Quiet Place 2, Fast and Furious 9 delayed as Hollywood braces for coronavirus shutdown
00:21

A coronavirus joke gone wrong: How Rudy Gobert became NBA's patient zero
03:34

UK moves to delay coronavirus as number of cases rises to 590