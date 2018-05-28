Highlanders expect All Blacks stars to be ready for Hurricanes after midweek camp

Despite this week's All Blacks camp in Christchurch, the Highlanders are expecting to have their star players available when they face the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Friday.

As Steve Hansen's side assemble to prepare for next month's series with France, the Highlanders find themselves without the likes of Aaron and Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo and Liam Squire for Friday's blockbuster clash.

Speaking to media today though, assistant coach Glenn Delaney said that the Highlanders are expecting their stars to fit seamlessly back in to their plans.

"We've planned our week around them returning," he said.

"They'll get back to Dunedin after the camp tomorrow night.