Highlanders expect All Blacks stars to be ready for Hurricanes after midweek camp

Despite this week's All Blacks camp in Christchurch, the Highlanders are expecting to have their star players available when they face the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Friday.

Assistant coach Glenn Delaney says the likes of Ben and Aaron Smith will feature this Friday.
Source: 1 NEWS

As Steve Hansen's side assemble to prepare for next month's series with France, the Highlanders find themselves without the likes of Aaron and Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo and Liam Squire for Friday's blockbuster clash.

Speaking to media today though, assistant coach Glenn Delaney said that the Highlanders are expecting their stars to fit seamlessly back in to their plans.

"We've planned our week around them returning," he said.

"They'll get back to Dunedin after the camp tomorrow night.

"They're all ready, they'll get their information as they normally do, and we'll sharpen them up over Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and we're all on."

