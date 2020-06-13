TODAY |

Highlanders cut six players, including All Black Josh Ioane, for 'breaking code'

Source:  1 NEWS

The Highlanders have axed six players – including All Black Josh Ioane – for their Friday night Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Crusaders for breaking team code.

Josh Ioane Source: Photosport

Highlanders coach Tony Brown named his 23-man squad for the fixture but at the bottom of the team sheet had listed six players as “unavailable”.

Joining Ioane in the category is Sione Misiloi, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Teariki Ben-Nicholas and Patelesio Tomkinson.

Brown told NZME the players had “broken the code” of his team and had been dropped for the match as punishment.

"There's six guys who are unavailable through letting the team down around their standards; broke the code that we live by and it's all around their professional habits," Brown said.

"They just let the team down, the leaders and the whole organisation so they won't be available for selection.

"They have to earn their right to get selected again so we'll how they go for the rest of the week at training and see how they go next week."

Brown said he was “disappointed” by the situation but wouldn’t elaborate on it.

"I'm disappointed, same as the whole organisation.

"They're always sorry. We've moved on, they've moved on and we look forward to the Crusaders now."

As such, Brown said he is more excited about other players getting a chance to put their hand up.

"Rugby's all about opportunity and if these guys perform well, then we've got quite a good chance to go out there and play good footy and win the game."

The Highlanders play the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium at 7pm this Friday.

Rugby
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Scott Robertson plays down 'flattering' England rumour but admits future in NZ not concrete
2
Christ's College's Maadi Cup win an extra-special milestone for Christchurch family with heavy history
3
'She has no idea it was David Tua' - Kiwi boxing great stops to help change car tyre
4
Match referee in confusing Black Caps v Bangladesh T20 clash apologises for DLS mishap
5
Black Caps cruise to T20 win over Bangladesh despite D/L method chaos in rainy Napier
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:35

NZR introducing three new laws focusing on safety to be tested in school-grade rugby

Liam Squire sidelined for rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa with ongoing knee injury
01:54

Blues, Chiefs to make Super Rugby history with first women's match

Struggling Waratahs fire Kiwi coach Rob Penney