Highlanders cruelly denied try at the death as Chiefs come out on top at Brisbane Tens

The Highlanders controversially went down 17-12 to the Chiefs in their opening Brisbane Global Tens match today at Suncorp Stadium.

Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.
Down 12-7 at the break the Highlanders levelled the scores 12-12 early in the second half after a well-timed set play at scrum time.

Highlanders' Tevita Nabura was denied a late try at the death after the Television Match Official ruled he was in touch as he grounded the ball over the try-line.

The referee and on field officials ruled it was a try before they saw replays on the big screen and then opted to use the TMO.

The try would have levelled the scores 17-17.

