Highlanders confirm Nehe Milner-Skudder signing for Super Rugby Aotearoa

Former All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder will return to home soil in the new Super Rugby Aotearoa, confirmed to have signed with the Highlanders through until the end of 2021.

Nehe Milner-Skudder Source: Photosport

Milner-Skudder, 29, returns to New Zealand after a short stint with French side Toulon - with whom he didn't play a single game due to a shoulder injury.

However, Milner-Skudder will join the Highlanders rather than his former side the Hurricanes, who he played 35 games for in his first Super Rugby stint.

In a release today, Milner-Skudder spoke of his excitement to return to the field.

"I've heard some unreal things about the club and the culture at the Highlanders," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to the move to Dunedin and embracing everything it has to offer.

"I'm excited for this new opportunity and can't wait to get into some mahi with the boys and lace up the boots for the Highlanders."

The 13-Test All Black is a welcome addition to the Highlanders, who were sitting bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference before the coronavirus shutdown.

"This was a great opportunity to include a player with his experience into our squad," coach Aaron Mauger says.

"His style of play suits the way the Highlanders play the game, especially under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and we look forward to welcoming him into the team."

Milner-Skudder's move has also been welcomed by his former side, with CEO Avon Lee wishing him all the best.

"Nehe was a fantastic player to have in the Hurricanes environment and we will always look back fondly on his time here," Lee said.

"Whilst it's been over a year since he left the team, we all wish Nehe well with his move south."