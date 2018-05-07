Highlanders confident in Nehe Milner-Skudder's fitness for Super Rugby Aotearoa

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder is making promising signs ahead of his return to Super Rugby, potentially available for the first rounds of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, coach Aaron Mauger says.

Milner-Skudder, 29, last week confirmed his return to New Zealand rugby, penning a contract with the Highlanders through until the end of 2021.

However, Milner-Skudder's signing is certainly a risk for the Highlanders, the livewire winger-fullback's career having been plagued by injuries since his breakthrough year in 2015.

The biggest worry for now comes in the shape of Milner-Skudder's shoulder, having dogged his career with injuries dating back to 2016.

The 13-Test All Black hasn't played a minute of rugby since the All Blacks' end of year tour win over Japan in 2018, including returning early from French side Toulon - for who he didn't play a single minute.

Speaking to Stuff though, Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger reiterated his confidence in Milner-Skudder's preparation, as the five New Zealand Super Rugby sides returned to training earlier this week.

"He's going through a graduated return to contact at the moment," Mauger said.

"There's a bit of gentle shoulder on at the moment, but we'll look to build that up over the next three or four weeks and we'll hopefully have him ready for those early rounds."

Mauger also says that Milner-Skudder's versatility will be a vital tool in the Highlanders' armoury, his sights locked on the fullback spot.

"His preference is to play fullback. He likes the No 15 jersey but obviously at the higher level he spent a lot of that time on the right wing."