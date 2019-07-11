Highlanders confident in Josh Ioane's midfield switch

The Highlanders are confident in the ability of one-Test All Black Josh Ioane in midfield, named at second-five for their Super Rugby opener against the Sharks on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ioane, 24, has been named to start in midfield for this week's match in Dunedin, moving infield to accommodate Mitch Hunt, given the nod in the number 10 jersey.

Having swapped between first-five and fullback last year, Ioane's versatility has been displayed in the past, however a shift to midfield will surely test the one-Test All Black in his second season of Super Rugby.

Speaking to media today though, coach Aaron Mauger gave Ioane his backing to succeed at 12 on Friday.

"He'd be one of our best defenders, head on," Mauger said.

"He's strong, that's what we like about him.

"We think it's a real point of difference, his physicality, whether he's carrying the ball at the line or defending.

"We've got full confidence in Josh to do the job there."