The Bulls managed to run down a 10 point deficit to draw 24-24 with the Highlanders in Dunedin tonight.

Josh McKay and Waisake Naholo scored two tries each for the New Zealand side in the Super Rugby clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

But the pair of doubles wasn't enough to get the Otago franchise a win tonight with the Bulls clawing their way back from a being down 24-10.