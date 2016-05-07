 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Highlanders, Chiefs to clash in Super Rugby derby in Fiji

share

Source:

NZN

The Highlanders will take on the Chiefs in a Kiwi Super Rugby derby on Fijian soil in June.

Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie tries to wriggle out of a Highlanders' tackle.

Source: Photosport

Newly led by coach Aaron Mauger, the Dunedin-based side have agreed to stage a home game in Suva on June 30 against the Colin Cooper-coached Chiefs - who have played the Crusaders in Fiji in both 2016 and 2017.

Club chief Roger Clark says it is a sound sporting decision.

"We are aware of the large following Super Rugby enjoys in Fiji and we're happy to have the chance to showcase our style of game in the islands," Clark said.

"Fiji has produced so many great players including our own Waisake Naholo - it will be great experience for him and all the players."

Fijian-born Naholo, a winger, has played 18 times for the All Blacks.

Mauger admitted the Fiji match would present its own challenges but backed his troops to acclimatise and get the job done.

Elsewhere, the southerners will play seven games at their home base in Dunedin, including derbies against the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes.

They'll also play the Stormers, Lions, Brumbies and Rebels at home, as they look to improve on last year's quarter-final elimination.

No matches are scheduled for Invercargill.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

Pair of flying Strikers outfielders combine for 'best catch you'll ever see' in big BBL win over Renegades

2
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Joe Root and Moeen Ali of England celebrate as they hit the winning runs as Australian captain Steven Smith looks on during game one of the One Day International Series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 14, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Joe Root withdraws from England's T20 squad for series against Black Caps to focus on upcoming IPL season

05:41
3
Castle took over as CEO of Australian Rugby last week after a rocky 2017 for the governing body.

Newly-appointed CEO Raelene Castle certain she can turn Australian rugby around and make it 'come together'

05:20
4
Chiefs high performance sports dietitian Dane Baker says external influences such as social media are affecting young players.

Watch: 'They think it's about image rather than performance' - Research shows body image a growing issue for young rugby pros

5

Highlanders, Chiefs to clash in Super Rugby derby in Fiji

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

Judge Ronayne says this was "intimate sexual offending" and that he "groomed" his victims.


Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

A person who was earlier trapped in flood waters in their car has now been freed.

00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.

01:08
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

The National Party leader says the Prime Minister's pregnancy is "fantastic".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 