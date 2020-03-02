Highlanders captain James Lentjes out for rest of season after fracturing, dislocating ankle in horror injury

Warning: Some may find the video distressing

The Highlanders have confirmed captain James Lentjes will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby season after sustaining a horror injury on Friday night.

Lentjes was stretchered off in visible pain in the the first half of the Highlanders' 28-22 loss to the Rebels in Dunedin after his left leg was caught under a player as he was cleaned out.

The Highlanders said in a statement this morning the injury was as serious as it initially looked.

"Highlanders Captain James Lentjes sustained a fracture and dislocation to his left ankle on Friday night," a team spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately he has been ruled out of the remainder of the Super Rugby season with an expected recovery time of 6-9 months."

Lentjes' injury means co-vice captains Ash Dixon and Aaron Smith will now lead the squad, who are heading overseas for two matches against the Bulls and Jagaures.

Head coach Aaron Mauger said the side will be travelling with heavy hearts.

"Our thoughts are with Jimmy, he has been an outstanding leader for us over the preseason and the early rounds of the competition," Mauger said.

"The whole squad join with me in wishing the skip a successful recovery and we look forward to seeing him around the environment post-surgery."