Highlanders blitz the Reds early with mesmerising passing move as Waisake Naholo crashes over in the corner

The Highlanders and their All Blacks have come back into Super Rugby with a hiss and roar following the Lions series, thumping a plucky Reds side 40-17.
One of those returning international's, winger Waisake Naholo stamped his return to Super Rugby with this spectacular effort to open a try-fest tonight at Forsyth-Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
The match got off to a frenetic start through Tevita Li who ran around the Reds defence before passing to a rampaging Liam Squire, who took multiple defenders with him before he was eventually brought down deep inside the Reds' half.
A neat passing move from the Highlanders then found the side's playmaker Lima Sopoaga, who flung a lethal pass out wide to Waisake Naholo.
The winger finishing a mesmerising move within minutes of the kickoff to score the first of 9 tries tonight from either side.
