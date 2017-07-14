Highlanders blitz the Reds early with mesmerising passing move as Waisake Naholo crashes over in the corner

The Highlanders and their All Blacks have come back into Super Rugby with a hiss and roar following the Lions series, thumping a plucky Reds side 40-17.

One of those returning international's, winger Waisake Naholo stamped his return to Super Rugby with this spectacular effort to open a try-fest tonight at Forsyth-Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The match got off to a frenetic start through Tevita Li who ran around the Reds defence before passing to a rampaging Liam Squire, who took multiple defenders with him before he was eventually brought down deep inside the Reds' half.

A neat passing move from the Highlanders then found the side's playmaker Lima Sopoaga, who flung a lethal pass out wide to Waisake Naholo.