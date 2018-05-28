Highlanders anticipating 'box office clash' against Hurricanes in Dunedin

After their return from an 18-15 win over the Reds in Brisbane, the Highlanders are anticipating a battle against the Hurricanes with the two sides preparing to meet in Dunedin on Friday night.

The two sides having met in Wellington earlier this season where the Hurricanes came away victors 29-12, meaning Friday's match gives the Highlanders the chance for revenge on their home turf.

Speaking to media today, assistant coach Glenn Delaney spoke about the quality that the Hurricanes possess.

"It kind of starts at one and ends at 15 - they've got threats across the park," he said.

"They can move the ball, they're aggressive defensively. Their backline have got talent right the way through.

"If you switch off, they've got guys that can hurt you in a moment."

However, despite having such high regard for his opposition, Delaney is also expecting big things for his own side.

"The flip side of that - we've got some pretty good guys in our team too."