'He's won a truckload of trophies' – Chiefs boss raves over Warren Gatland signing

The Chiefs are over the moon after confirming Warren Gatland as their new coach for 2020, chief executive Michael Collins says. r

Gatland will replace Colin Cooper from next season.

Having been coach of Wales since 2007, and involved with the British and Irish Lions since 2009, Gatland will finally return home from next season, taking charge of the Chiefs.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Collins spoke of the process to seal Gatland's signature, with the serial winner leaving his Wales post after this year's World Cup.

"I was slightly in disbelief that the Lions coach would want to come back and coach Super Rugby," Collins said.

"We're rapt for our playing group. We think we've got one of the better playing groups in the country, we've got a lot of talent coming through.

"To have a coach of the calibre of Warren Gatland coming back with all of his experience, and still being involved in the international game through the Lions - which is really unique in the rugby landscape - to have all of that combination, we think we're pretty well positioned."

As to what Gatland will bring to a Chiefs side that's made the playoffs the past two seasons in a row under Colin Cooper, Collins didn't have to think hard about the new coach's addition.

"This is Warren Gatland," he continued.

"He's done so much in the international game. He's won a truckload of trophies in the domestic game. He's a local lad, he fits with our culture, he brings a real work ethic and steel about him.

"To have him for one year to set up how he wants to play the game, set up his processes, to have a sabbatical after that, then to get him for another two years after that - we're delighted."

The Wales and Lions coach will join the Waikato Super Rugby franchise from next year. Source: 1 NEWS
