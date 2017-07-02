'He's woken up chipper' – Waisake Naholo fine after concussion scare says All Blacks boss

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen has today assured media that winger Waisake Naholo is good to go after his concussion scare in the 24-21 loss to the British and Irish Lions last night.

Naholo had to leave the field for a head injury assessment test in the 59th minute, after a swinging arm from Lions flanker Sean O'Brien - for which the loose forward has been cited.

Hansen allayed any fears of a long term absence for the winger.

"He's fine," Hansen said.

"He passed the test last night, but because he was seen to be knocked out by the match doctor, we just took him off."

"He was as good as gold last night and he's woken up chipper this morning."