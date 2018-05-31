'He's the ultimate team man' - Crusaders sign former prospect Whetu Douglas to cover departing Pete Samu

 

The Crusaders have moved quickly to cover the departure of Pete Samu, signing Italian-based No.8 Whetu Douglas for the next two Super Rugby seasons.

Whetu Douglas of the Crusaders. Super Rugby match, Blues v Crusaders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 17 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Whetu Douglas makes a run against the Blues.

Source: Photosport

Douglas will return to the team where he made a bright, if brief, impression last year.

The abrasive 27-year-old stood out in five starts at No.8 before departing for Italian club Treviso.

"Not only am I excited to be playing in New Zealand and in the Super Rugby competition, I am excited and honoured to be joining the Crusaders and Canterbury for the next two years. The history of excellence in this region I believe, is the best fit for me to reach my full potential as a professional rugby player," he said.

"I am grateful for this opportunity, and my family and I look forward to joining the Christchurch community soon."

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson hopes to harness the athleticism of the former Maori All Blacks forward, whose raw potential he believes is still untapped.

"Whetu was a standout player in our 2017 season. He joined the squad as injury cover, slotted in to our team environment effortlessly and became a crowd favourite very early on.

"He’s the ultimate team man - humble and hardworking – and he holds great Mana among our group. Whetu has a phenomenal attitude and a real willingness to dig deep for his team mates, so we’re excited to have him commit for the next two seasons, and look forward to having him back in a Crusaders jersey in 2019,” Robertson said.

Douglas effectively replaces Samu who will leave at the end of the current campaign after signing with the ACT Brumbies from next year.

Samu wasn't included in the Wallabies squad announced on Wednesday as New Zealand Rugby considers whether to grant him a temporary release from his Crusaders contract.

