'He's trying to play til he's 40' – Dan Carter out to beat dad's record with club return

Dan Carter is targeting playing into his 40s, according to his dad Neville while watching his son make his anticipated return for Southbridge Rugby Club this afternoon.

Having signed with the Blues, Carter is playing for his hometown club today to get some minutes under his belt before a return in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Among the supporters today will be Carter senior, who was thrilled to see his son wearing Southbridge blue.

However, Carter senior also threw a cheeky barb his son's way, challenging the 112-Test All Black into playing on into his 40s.

"[I'm] always proud," Neville Carter told 1 NEWS.

"I played here at Southbridge until I was 40, he's trying to play til he's 40 to try and beat my record.

"He's only played four games for Southbridge, he's got another 290-odd plays to play for Southbridge until he can catch up with me.

"We'll see how he goes, he's hanging in there at 38. It's great he's able to come back and do something for the community."

Carter senior also says that his son has managed to win over his grandmother, Pam, who said she never wanted him to play for the Blues.

That support will be tested though when the Blues and Crusaders face off next week.

"I don't know how he's done it, but he's talked his grandmother round, who's 90-odd to actually support the Blues."

"She's Canterbury through and through, for her to support Auckland is pretty good.