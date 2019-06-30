TODAY |

'He's tough' Crusaders confident of Richie Mo'unga for Super Rugby final

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is confident that star first-five Richie Mo'unga will be available for next weekend's Super Rugby final against the Jaguares, suffering an injury scare in last night's win over the Hurricanes.

Mo'unga, 25, played on after a knock to the shoulder in last night's win, victim of a late hit from Hurricanes captain Dane Coles. The effects of the injury didn't appear too limiting, with Mo'unga scoring 20 points, including a try, three penalties and three conversions.

Speaking to media after the win, Robertson said that Mo'unga will hopefully be good to go next weekend against the Jaguares.

Source: SKY

"He got a bang in the shoulder, he's getting assessed at the moment, but he finished pretty well," Robertson said.

"There was indication that he's good.

"Jeez he's tough, isn't he?"

Meanwhile, Robertson said that he didn't expect to see any action taken against Coles, with the Hurricanes' season now over.

"I think it's done now."

Source: 1 NEWS
