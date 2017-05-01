'He's probably ready to do a Tour de France!' Coles spending 'fair bit of time' on bike to overcome calf injury

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has hinted that team captain and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles is nearing a return to Super Rugby, but there's no rush to bring him back at the risk of re-injury his calf.

Coles hasn't played since March 18 after an initial bruised knee ruled him out of play for two weeks.

But then the hooker suffered a torn calf while rehabilitating the original injury which meant he would remain on the sidelines longer.

Boyd said the nature of his calf injury meant precautionary steps have to be taken.

"If you get a shoulder injury, you can still put load through it," Boyd said in comparison to calves.

"The more load you put through [a calf], the more it creaks, and if you put too much load through it, then you've got to go back [to the start] again."

Boyd said Coles will fully participate in training once he's able, but it would be another couple of weeks until he's fit enough to play, indicating the frustrated hooker will remain on ice for a few more rounds at least.