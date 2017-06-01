 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'He's pretty excited about the opportunity if he gets the chance' - Warren Gatland all set to see son Bryn take on his Lions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

What a chance Bryn Gatland will have when the Provincial Barbarians take on the Lions coached by his dad on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS
Gatland's Lions play the Blues next Wednesday but his son Bryn will turn out for the Auckland side.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Lions coach says the unique rivalry began when he took his son to the third Test at Eden Park in 2005 – with both an All Blacks and Lions jersey.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:30
2
Filipo, who was axed after he assaulted four people in 2015, scored two tries is Samoa's 74-17 loss to England in Georgia.

Watch: Disgraced ex-Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo stars for Manu Samoa at U-20 World Cup

00:48
3
Jupiter police release dashcam footage of Tiger Woods drug and alcohol test, after crashing his Mercedes on Monday.

Raw: New police video shows barefoot Tiger Woods slurring, unable to walk a straight line in sobriety test

00:30
4
Ladies and gentleman, Jarryd Hayne is back.

Watch: The Hayne Plane goes flying into NSW fans' section after scoring Origin try to end all hopes of a Maroons comeback

01:15
5
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor


01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.

John Armstrong: Labour is fast becoming a political cot-case

Our columnist argues Labour's priority at the election "may well be ensuring it emerges from the coming scrap still the major Opposition party".

00:52
Heavy fog has rolled in over the city, prompting issues at the airport – but it also has a certain beauty.

Watch: Breathtaking view of fog from top of Sky Tower as airport again suffers delays

This is the second time within a week that flights have been affected by fog at the airport.

01:45
The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

Stunning new light installation unveiled in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

00:26
The Parker Solar Probe will endure temperatures of up to 2500 degrees celsius as is comes within 6.4m km on the sun’s surface.

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

The purpose of the mission is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars work.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ