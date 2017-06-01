'He's pretty excited about the opportunity if he gets the chance' - Warren Gatland all set to see son Bryn take on his Lions
What a chance Bryn Gatland will have when the Provincial Barbarians take on the Lions coached by his dad on Saturday.
Gatland's Lions play the Blues next Wednesday but his son Bryn will turn out for the Auckland side.
The Lions coach says the unique rivalry began when he took his son to the third Test at Eden Park in 2005 – with both an All Blacks and Lions jersey.
