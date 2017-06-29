'He's possibly a future All Blacks coach' - Sir Graham Henry backs Warren Gatland for NZ's top job

Rugby World Cup-winning coach Sir Graham Henry has backed British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland to one day take charge of the All Blacks.

Speaking on BBC's Radio 5, Henry spoke highly of Gatland, insisting that he would not be out of place in arguably the most high profile job in world rugby once current coach Steve Hansen steps down.

"He's one of the most experienced coaches in the world, he's had a long run with Wales and won a couple of Six Nations," Henry said.

"Warren's done a great job in getting them all together and he's possibly a future All Blacks coach."

Having coached the Lions to a series win over Australia in 2013, Gatland is tasked with trying to defeat the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday to achieve what many consider to be impossible - winning a Test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Henry however, believes that the Lions' Kiwi coach has the know-how to get the job done.

"He's been with the Lions for some time and done exceptionally well. The All Blacks are currently the world champions and ranked number one in the world.