'He's not getting rich' – Dan Carter with Blues to give back, says coach Leon MacDonald

Source:  1 NEWS

Of all the reasons for Dan Carter's shock signing with the Blues, money isn't one of them, says coach Leon MacDonald.

Carter will take on a player-mentor role during his time with the Auckland side. Source: 1 NEWS

Carter, 38, was today confirmed as the Blues' newest addition, linking up with the Auckland side as injury cover for Stephen Perofeta.

However, while in the past Carter could and would have commanded millions to ply his trade - having done so in both France and Japan - coach MacDonald says that his stint with the Blues is about giving back to the game in New Zealand.

Carter is joining the Blues after a conversation with former teammate MacDonald.

"It definitely wasn't money, he's not getting rich doing it," MacDonald said.

"You know why he's playing, he's giving back.

"I think I got the timing right. I think I got him when he was coming out of lockdown and not quite thinking straight. He's a man of his word so he couldn't go back on it.

"I hit the jackpot there. I think the motives are really good, and I applaud him for that."

Carter himself was also keen to emphasise his desire to give back to New Zealand rugby.

"I realised I really enjoyed spending more time with my family, and that I miss rugby," Carter told media.

"Leon is a good mate and we spoke about me helping out. For me it is a chance to mentor some young players and to give back to New Zealand rugby.

"I have not played for several months so it will be a number of weeks before I will be ready to be considered to play. And then only if my form warrants it. I'm fit but not rugby fit.

"It's an exciting opportunity to train in the same city that my kids go to school in and my family are currently living.

"It will also be nice to share my experience with some of the young talent they have here at the Blues."

