 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'He's not an evil person' - Michael Cheika not giving up on Karmichael Hunt

share

Source:

AAP

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika wants to help beleaguered Queensland stars Karmichael Hunt and Quade Cooper.

Karmichael Hunt (Australian Wallabies) PHOTO SMPIMAGES.COM / www.photosport.nz - Action from the Rugby Union Interntional between the Australian Wallabies V Italy played at Suncorp Stadium June 24, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

Wallabies back Karmichael Hunt.

Source: Photosport

Cooper has been dropped from the Reds squad by new coach Brad Thorn and Hunt has voluntarily stood down from all training until his second court date on February 19 following his arrest late last year.

The 30-year-old, who won his first six Test caps last year, was initially charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of contravening a police direction.

"I think he'd be personally down and let himself down in that situation," Cheika said.

"But he's not an evil person that's for sure.

"He's a good bloke, he made a mistake in the past.

"I think now we'll talk with the Reds, see where we're at going forward and work together with Karmichael to see where we're going to go from here."

Cheika, who hasn't selected Cooper since last June, wasn't comfortable with the 70-Test playmaker's demotion but said Thorn was entitled to his decision.

"My challenge is to try to get him into a place where I can still have him as an option somewhere along the line to be selected," said Cheika.

"If that's either got to be through him finding a place to play here or to play somewhere else.

"He qualifies with the 60-cap rule,(which makes him eligible for Test selection while playing overseas) but we'll talk with Queensland and we'll see where we go."

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said it wasn't a pleasant situation and that player contracting was not a perfect science.

"Sometimes you get it right and sometimes like the Quade situation, you get a situation where you go, 'gee if I had the benefit of hindsight we might have contracted for a shorter period of time'," Castle said.

Castle said she had some challenging discussions in Perth with members of the WA rugby community hurting over the culling of Western Force from Super Rugby.

She also met billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest, who is looking to start up his Indo Pacific Rugby Championship in 2019.

"We had a very positive and constructive meeting, they continue to move forward on the project," Castle said.

"We need to think about the support strategically for what it means for rugby right across Australia."

She said players in the proposed competition who met RA's Wallaby selection criteria would be eligible to play Tests for Australia.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:45
1
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

00:15
2
After his topless display at Rio 2016, Pita Taufatofua followed suit in PyeongChang.

Shirtless Tongan flag bearer braves sub-zero temperatures at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

00:15
3
The Canterbury side thumped the Canes 22-0 in Brisbane on day one, with Nathan Vella scoring this beauty late in the second half.

Brisbane Tens wrap: Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders unbeaten as Australian woes continue

4
Poor crowds marred the first day of the 2018 Brisbane Tens

Brisbane Tens future in doubt after poor crowds on day one

5
Steven Adams

Basketball to overtake rugby, netball as most popular secondary schools sport

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 