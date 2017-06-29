'He's not afraid to do things like that' - Could Gatland change his Lions squad for final Test despite last week's win?

Seeking another level of performance ahead of the last and most important match of their New Zealand tour, the British and Irish Lions aren't ruling out more player changes.

Coming off a 24-21 defeat of the All Blacks in Wellington, it would appear unlikely the tourists will overhaul their lineup for the third and deciding Test in Auckland on Saturday.

However, head coach Warren Gatland's history in the job suggests switches can't be ruled out.

Four years ago, Gatland made seven changes to the Lions team for the third Test against Australia in Sydney, a match they dominated 41-16 to clinch the series.

Among his changes was the dumping of celebrated Irish centre Brian O'Driscoll, a move which was widely criticised at the time but was later praised by many as a masterstroke.

Gatland wasn't afraid to make big changes for the Wellington Test, introducing a twin pivot combination in the backline and dumping first Test skipper Peter O'Mahony.

There will be time and space for Gatland to carefully consider his options, with his Lions squad spending three days away from the Test maelstrom in the tourism hotspot of Queenstown.

Assistant coach Graham Rowntree says despite the bounce-back performance in the capital, it would be premature to rule out changes.

"If that's what it takes, I think Gats has shown he's not afraid to do things like that," Rowntree said.

The possibility of fielding an unchanged team also remained viable after a striking charged levelled against flanker Sean O'Brien in Wellington was dismissed by a judiciary late on Sunday.

Rowntree spoke earlier in the day about the importance of Leinster flanker O'Brien being cleared following two standout Test performances.

"He is the barometer for us with his energy," Rowntree said.

"His aggression and ball pressure. His tackling, his carrying. I think he has been outstanding."

O'Brien was at the heart of a defensive effort which kept New Zealand tryless in a home soil Test for the first time since 2002.

His Irish compatriot Conor Murray was key figure on attack as the Lions stormed home, scoring one of their two tries in the last 15 minutes to swing the match.