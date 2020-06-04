TODAY |

'He's looked after himself' - age no barrier for Dan Carter, says ex-teammate

Dan Carter's return to Super Rugby with the Blues hasn't come as any great shock to former teammate Colin Slade.

Carter, 38, was last week confirmed as the Blues' newest signing, filling in as injury cover for Stephen Perofeta, who has been ruled out for the rest of 2020.

While it's currently uncertain what role Carter will play with the Blues, who also boast Beauden Barrett and Otere Black as recognised first-fives, Slade is confident his former teammate will still be able to compete at Super Rugby level.

"He has, I suppose, adjusted his game over the years and been able to keep going. He's looked after himself,'' Slade told Stuff.

"Professionalism has come a long way and guys are pretty well educated in how to look after themselves.

"I think you will find, generally, guys can play until they are a lot older.

Slade also hailed his experiences of playing in France, where older players tend to thrive after their retirment from the rigours of Test rugby.

"In the northern hemisphere they play until they are a lot older. I just think it is a New Zealand mentality. There are always a lot of young guys coming through and I suppose as soon as you have an age associated with you, you tend to go overseas.

"I think nowadays guys are looking after themselves better and able to play until they are older.''

There is no word yet on when Carter will make his Blues debut, with coach Leon MacDonald saying the 38-year-old needs time to re-adjust to contact training.

