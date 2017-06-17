 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'He's like an old meat pie' – Steve Hansen's bizarre compliment to SBW as centre pairing shine against Samoa

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Steve Hansen has praised midfield duo Sonny Bill Williams and Anton Lienert-Brown after the pair's influential showing in the All Blacks' 78-0 victory over Manu Samoa last night.

Sonny Bill Williams and Anton Lienert-Brown stole the show in the 78-0 win last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

Playing together for the first time, Williams and Lienert-Brown shone, each crossing over to score tries, and with regular starter Ryan Crotty currently sidelined with a rib injury, Hansen was complimentary when describing his midfielders.

"One thing about Sonny is that he's like an old meat pie. He gets all the flies and everyone else is ok," Hansen said.

"As they started to try and get on top of him, that opens up for other people, Anton was good enough to take that space that was allowed for him."

Both Williams and Lienert-Brown will be in contention to start for the All Blacks in the first Test against the British and Irish Lions on June 24 at Eden Park.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:16
1
The All Blacks coach has suggested that Warren Gatland is calling in the cavalry ahead of the Test series.

Welsh quartet brought in to bolster Lions side with Steve Hansen guessing more are to come

00:26
2
The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

All Blacks player ratings: Retallick, Lienert-Brown shine as Samoa swept off Eden Park

00:56
3
The Team USA skipper avoided answering a question about a second race boat.

Video: 'You guys will fall for anything' – smirking Jimmy Spithill taunts media at suggestion Oracle will use second boat in America's Cup defence

00:30
4
Wales' Cory Allen will be feeling the effects of this tackle from Halaifonua for a while.

Watch: Chehoo! Welsh player laid flat by huge hit from Tongan fullback David Halaifonua

00:29
5
The Tongan pre-match challenge was a sight to behold before last night's 24-6 loss to Wales.

Watch: Eden Park erupts as Tonga's Sipi Tau challenge leaves Wales trembling

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ