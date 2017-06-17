'He's like an old meat pie' – Steve Hansen's bizarre compliment to SBW as centre pairing shine against Samoa

Steve Hansen has praised midfield duo Sonny Bill Williams and Anton Lienert-Brown after the pair's influential showing in the All Blacks' 78-0 victory over Manu Samoa last night.

Playing together for the first time, Williams and Lienert-Brown shone, each crossing over to score tries, and with regular starter Ryan Crotty currently sidelined with a rib injury, Hansen was complimentary when describing his midfielders.

"One thing about Sonny is that he's like an old meat pie. He gets all the flies and everyone else is ok," Hansen said.

"As they started to try and get on top of him, that opens up for other people, Anton was good enough to take that space that was allowed for him."