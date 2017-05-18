'He's in our extended family' - Hurricanes coach makes touching tribute to fallen 19-year old rugby player

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has paid tribute to 19-year old Daniel Baldwin, who died this morning after sustaining a brain injury in a Wellington club rugby match last weekend.

A statement issued today on behalf of the family read that Daniel's "family and friends are today mourning the loss of a young man with an enormous zest for life, who had his future mapped out".

Speaking to media, Boyd spoke about the loss being felt within Wellington's rugby community.

"As a father myself who's got four kids, my heart would go out to the family and friends of that young man," Boyd said.

Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital. Source: Stuff

"It's a tragedy."