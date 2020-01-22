'He's in great nick' - Beauden Barrett visits Blues training, months out from his Super Rugby return

The Blues have revealed the plan to integrate Beauden Barrett back into rugby as the All Blacks star visited his new Super Rugby teammates at training today.

Beauden Barrett. Source: Photosport

Assistant coach Tom Coventry said Barrett, who is still a month or two from taking the field. had been overseas recently but had spent time with the teammates in pre-season.

Today presented an opportunity for Barrett and the Blues to check in on each other.

He dropped in to see how things were going while the Blues were also checking him out to see how he was doing.

"It's been good to have him back around and introduced him to a few of the players who haven't met him,” Coventry said.

"He's in great nick, he's a true professional, he knows how to keep himself in shape when he's away from the team.”

Coventry said there was a plan for Barrett to play in two club games and potentially a hit-out with the development side as he fulfilled the 'return-to-play' protocol

"As long as he can tick those boxes and make sure he feels comfortable stepping back into Super Rugby and being the best he can be then we'll be fine," Coventry said.

Hooker James Parsons said having Barrett at training was exciting for the players.