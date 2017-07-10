'He's in a good place' - Dane Coles nearing the end of long road to recovery, could return for quarters

The Hurricanes are set for a boost if assistant coach John Plumtree's words on All Blacks hooker Dane Coles are anything to go by.

The coach says the skillful hooker is on the verge of coming back to rugby and could make an appearance in the Super Rugby quarter-finals.

"He's coming along pretty good actually but we won't be playing him this weekend."

Plumtree said there were positive signs too that the hooker's mental health hadn't been affected after suffering serious concussion symptoms.

"From all accounts he's really good and in a good place so it looks like he's turned that corner and he's good to go."