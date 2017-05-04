 

'He's hungry to get back out there' - TJ Perenara on frustrated Dane Coles' injury woes

The Hurricanes’ stand-in skipper spoke about his captain's ongoing absence.
00:30
1
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:32
2
Rollerson scored just once in his eight Test career, against South Africa in Christchurch in 1981.

Video: Ex-All Black Doug Rollerson has passed away aged 63 - watch his only Test try

00:28
3
The boundary was too small for the Black Caps' all-rounder against Pune today.

Watch: Colin de Grandhomme smashes brutal back-to-back sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

00:58
4
Dave Rennie says Ngatai has played enough minutes at club level to be considered for selection this weekend.

Charlie Ngatai returns for Chiefs after 11-month concussion nightmare

01:24
5
The former All Blacks coach's 100-year old mother is a participant of the classes aimed towards keeping retirees active.

Watch: 'She's 101 on June 13, still wriggling her toes and fingers' - Sir Graham Henry praises exercise programme for his mum, other Christchurch seniors

00:30
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

'You could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead', Buckingham Palace says amid reports of 'emergency meeting'

Britain's Daily Mail reports royal servants across the UK have been ordered to London.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.


 
