'He's gotta stay on the park' – All Blacks hoping SBW can stay fit and full of energy

The All Blacks are expecting the best from Sonny Bill Williams, named to start at second-five in this weekend's clash against South Africa in Wellington.

After an injury ravaged season with the Blues, and having had to sit out of last weekend's victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires, 33-year-old Williams will wear the number 12 when the All Blacks take to the field against their traditional rivals on Saturday night.

While he's been referred to as a weak link in the All Blacks' outstanding surplus of midfielders, coach Steve Hansen is confident that Williams will deliver a performance when called upon this weekend.

However, Hansen asserted that Williams must prove he's fit enough to compete for a position against the likes of Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ngani Laumape.

"We've got to see him stay on the park," Hansen said.

"If he comes off, it's got to be because he's run out of energy, as opposed to injury.

"We know he can play rugby to a high level, it's his durability at the moment that's been affecting him getting on the park.

"We just want to see him put some minutes together, and then asses it from there."

Jack Goodhue will start alongside Williams this weekend, the 24-year old eager to combine with the cross-code veteran once again.

"[It's] always a joy playing with Sonny," Goodhue said.

"I was lucky enough to have my Test debut with him down in Dunedin. He's cool, he's calm out there, he makes stuff happen.

"We've been talking this week. We've got a plan, we're looking forward to going out there and executing that."

Steve Hansen and Jack Goodhue are expecting big things from the injury-prone centre. Source: 1 NEWS
