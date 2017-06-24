 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'He's got a heap of pace!' - Reiko Ioane punishes bumbling Lions, boosts home in try scoring lesson

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The British and Irish Lions had no answer youngster Rieko Ioane, who scored two scything tries in the All Blacks' 30-15 victory at Eden Park.

The rookie was the star of the show on his home turf as his two tries helped slay the Lion 30-15 at Eden Park.
Source: SKY

Having already scored to open the second half, Ioane's second try left the Lions guessing how to stop the speedster.

TJ Perenara's box kick was allowed to bounce by Lions fullback Liam Williams, with Ioane pouncing on the loose ball to runaway and score his second of the night.

The match was all the more special for Ioane, playing his first Test on home soil at his home ground of Eden Park.

The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.
Source: SKY

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.

LIVE: All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

00:23
2
Reece Hodge burned two defenders to score cracking 50m try as Australia went out winners 40-27.

'What a way to finish! – Late try gives Wallabies edgy win over gutsy Italy

00:19
3
This New York Mets fan is in the bad books, big time.

Video: Reckless dad nearly drops baby while trying to catch ball at MLB match

01:35
4
The dropped winger spoke to 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville before the first Test at Eden Park.

'It's a good opportunity to put ourselves in the history books' – All Blacks wing Julian Savea optimistic ahead of Lions Test opener

01:51
5
Both teams kept things civil as they trained alongside one another in Bermuda, preparing for the showdown.

'The guys are feeling good' - Team New Zealand itching to get back on the water after five day break

00:20
The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.

LIVE: All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the first Test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions from Eden Park, Auckland.

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ