'He's got a heap of pace!' - Reiko Ioane punishes bumbling Lions, boosts home in try scoring lesson

The British and Irish Lions had no answer youngster Rieko Ioane, who scored two scything tries in the All Blacks' 30-15 victory at Eden Park.

Having already scored to open the second half, Ioane's second try left the Lions guessing how to stop the speedster.

TJ Perenara's box kick was allowed to bounce by Lions fullback Liam Williams, with Ioane pouncing on the loose ball to runaway and score his second of the night.