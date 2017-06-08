'He's a good young fella' – SBW sings the praises of Ngani Laumape after rising star gets picked in All Blacks squad

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has praised the selection of Hurricanes second five Ngani Laumape, as the blockbusting midfielder received his first international call-up to face the British and Irish Lions.

Having played union as a schoolboy, before converting to rugby league and then coming back to union, the two share a remarkably similar career path - with international selection only increasing those similarities.

When asked about Laumape's selection, Williams was full of praise for the All Blacks' newest name.

"He's gone really well," Williams told 1 NEWS.

"I'm really happy for him, he's a good kid, a good young fella.

"He's come back to union and done the hard yards. He's had a standout season."

The Hurricanes second five played 30 matches for the Warriors over three seasons, before switching back to the code he played as a boy.