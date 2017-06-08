'He's a good young fella' – SBW sings the praises of Ngani Laumape after rising star gets picked in All Blacks squad

Source:
All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has praised the selection of Hurricanes second five Ngani Laumape, as the blockbusting midfielder received his first international call-up to face the British and Irish Lions.
Having played union as a schoolboy, before converting to rugby league and then coming back to union, the two share a remarkably similar career path - with international selection only increasing those similarities.
When asked about Laumape's selection, Williams was full of praise for the All Blacks' newest name.
"He's gone really well," Williams told 1 NEWS.
"I'm really happy for him, he's a good kid, a good young fella.
"He's come back to union and done the hard yards. He's had a standout season."
The Hurricanes second five played 30 matches for the Warriors over three seasons, before switching back to the code he played as a boy.
Laumape will be in contention to make his first All Blacks appearance when the three Test series with the Lions begins at Eden Park on June 24.
