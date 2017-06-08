 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'He's a good young fella' – SBW sings the praises of Ngani Laumape after rising star gets picked in All Blacks squad

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams has praised the selection of Hurricanes second five Ngani Laumape, as the blockbusting midfielder received his first international call-up to face the British and Irish Lions.

Having switched from league to union, comparisons between the two are inevitable.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having played union as a schoolboy, before converting to rugby league and then coming back to union, the two share a remarkably similar career path - with international selection only increasing those similarities.

When asked about Laumape's selection, Williams was full of praise for the All Blacks' newest name.

"He's gone really well," Williams told 1 NEWS.

"I'm really happy for him, he's a good kid, a good young fella.

"He's come back to union and done the hard yards. He's had a standout season."

The Hurricanes second five played 30 matches for the Warriors over three seasons, before switching back to the code he played as a boy.

Laumape will be in contention to make his first All Blacks appearance when the three Test series with the Lions begins at Eden Park on June 24.

Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.
Source: SKY
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks


00:37
2
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride


00:39
3
The esteem the team is held in is clear to see after this passionate display in front of coach Colin Cooper.

Watch: Thunderous haka breaks out moments after Maori All Blacks squad named for Lions match

00:31
4
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

5
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Buenos Aires (ARGENTINA), Oct. 1, 2016: Captain's Run before the International Test Match between Argentina v New Zealand during the Rugby Championship at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (photo by Pablo Gasparini/Photosport)

Live stream: All Blacks name squad to take on British and Irish Lions in eagerly-awaited three Test series

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ