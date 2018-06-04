 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'He's a good aerial player' - Steve Hansen talks up call-up lock Tom Franklin for All Blacks' upcoming French series

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Steve Hansen has sung the praises of incoming rookie All Black Tom Franklin this afternoon, after the Highlanders lock was brought into the squad this morning to cover for injured regular Brodie Retallick.

The All Blacks coach says Franklin was a natural choice to replace injured usual Brodie Retallick.
Source: 1 NEWS

Franklin, along with Luke Romano and Matt Todd, was called into the team preparing for a three-Test series against France starting this weekend after Retallick came off at halftime with a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' loss to the Crusaders on Saturday night.

The extent of Retallick's injury is not yet known with Hansen telling media today they are still awaiting the chance to get scans, but the All Blacks coach is confident he's find a solid replacement in the mean time.

"He's been with us before, he knows our systems and to come in, he's been playing well," Hansen said.

"He's a good aerial player and when you lose someone like Brodie you've got to have somehow who can play well in the air and he's a good ball carrier."

Franklin, 27, could be in line for a Test debut, having previously represented the Maori All Blacks as well as the New Zealand Under 20s Baby Blacks side.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Former NZ Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:38
2
Franklin was drafted into the side as injury cover this morning.

Watch: All Blacks newbie Tom Franklin hits the gym with new teammates

01:04
3
The All Blacks coach says Franklin was a natural choice to replace injured usual Brodie Retallick.

'He's a good aerial player' - Steve Hansen talks up call-up lock Tom Franklin for All Blacks' upcoming French series

00:33
4
The All Blacks coach gave an update on his players' fitness concerns.

Brodie Retallick ruled out of first All Blacks v France Test, Steve Hansen says

00:28
5
The duo are both in doubt for the first Test at Eden Park this Saturday.

Watch: Injured All Blacks Cane, Whitelock hit the gym in fitness race for France opener

Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 