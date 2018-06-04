'He's a good aerial player' - Steve Hansen talks up call-up lock Tom Franklin for All Blacks' upcoming French series

Steve Hansen has sung the praises of incoming rookie All Black Tom Franklin this afternoon, after the Highlanders lock was brought into the squad this morning to cover for injured regular Brodie Retallick.

Franklin, along with Luke Romano and Matt Todd, was called into the team preparing for a three-Test series against France starting this weekend after Retallick came off at halftime with a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' loss to the Crusaders on Saturday night.

The extent of Retallick's injury is not yet known with Hansen telling media today they are still awaiting the chance to get scans, but the All Blacks coach is confident he's find a solid replacement in the mean time.

"He's been with us before, he knows our systems and to come in, he's been playing well," Hansen said.

"He's a good aerial player and when you lose someone like Brodie you've got to have somehow who can play well in the air and he's a good ball carrier."