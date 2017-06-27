'He's going from strength to strength' - Chris Boyd raves about Ngani Laumape after destructive showing against Lions

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has praised second-five eighth Ngani Laumape after his devastating display in the 31-all draw with the British and Irish Lions.

Having returned from the NRL at the start of the 2016 season, Laumape has shone for the Hurricanes in 2017, earning his maiden All Blacks call up to face the Lions.

When asked after the match, Boyd spoke highly of the Hurricanes' newest star.

"He's got a more rounded game then people give him credit for," Boyd said.

"He's got quite a nice little kicking game, he's obviously brutal on the carry."