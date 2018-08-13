TODAY |

'He's going to be dominant' - Michael Hooper predicts big World Cup for David Pocock

AAP
More From
Rugby

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper predicts David Pocock's long injury-enforced absence won't affect the form of the champion flanker, who he predicts will be at his dominant best at the World Cup.

Moments after the 31-man Australian squad was announced, coach Michael Cheika was batting away questions on his loose forward make-up for the big games in Japan.

Hooper was more forthcoming, issuing a warning to Australia's opponents that Pocock was poised to return with a bang from the calf injury that has ruled the 31-year-old out of all rugby since March.

"He's imminent to get on the field and play some minutes now. He's going to do us no surprises when he comes back," Hooper said.

"He's physically in fantastic shape. Imagine when he hits the ground running, he's going to be dominant again."

International teammates for eight years, there is a strong chance the "Pooper" twin openside flanker combination of Hooper and Pocock will be reprised.

The pair were highly effective in Australia's charge to the 2015 World Cup final at Twickenham, with Pocock's adaption to No.8 that year seen as a tactical triumph for Cheika.

However, the coach was considering a host of options although his combinations are limited due to the inclusion of just five loose forwards for Japan.

Isi Naisarani had been among Australia's most consistent players across all four Tests this year at No.8 while hulking blindside flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto had impressed in patches.

The fifth option is versatile Waratahs loose forward Jack Dempsey, a first- choice performer during last November's tour of Europe.

"He's got that little bit of X-factor, Jack," Cheika said.

"He can cover multiple positions in a back row, even seven at a pinch if we had to. He's done that before.

"He's an aggressive style player and I think that's going to be essential."

Australia v Ireland in the second Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 16 June, 2018. Rob Herring of Ireland tackles Australia’s David Pocock. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz
David Pocock. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
2
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
3
Stephen Kearney has told Cameron George to leave comments on the team to him after the CEO threatened to sack players who didn't put in.
Stephen Kearney sends stern message to Warriors boss after comments about players' efforts - 'That's my job'
4
James OConnor. Australian Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of the Bledisloe Cup game this weekend. Friday 16 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Just two halfbacks and five loose forwards named in Wallabies' RWC squad
5
The visitors hold a 283-run advantage after day two in Leeds.
Australia skittle England for 67 to take huge lead in third Ashes Test
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:56
Michael Collins jokes that he'll need lawyers to stop Gatland replacing Steve Hansen.

Justin Marshall says Warren Gatland 'too successful' not to be considered for future All Blacks coach
01:58
The Wallabies were brought back down to earth with a 36-0 drubbing by the All Blacks at Eden Park

Michael Cheika mulls over final RWC selections with veterans' international careers on the line
00:15
The halfback scored a try, set another up and had a hand in a third as the Magpies beat Otago.

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber stars as Hawke's Bay beat Otago
Wallabies Adam Ashley-Cooper leaves the field with concussion. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington. 27th August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Michael Cheika's World Cup selection could end a handful of veterans' Wallabies careers